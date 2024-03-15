© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Bob Fulton to run for Brunswick County commissioner as an independent

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published March 15, 2024 at 11:59 AM EDT
A graphic showing the three candidates for District 3 of the Brunswick County Commission: Pat Sykes, an older white woman with short blond hair and a string of pearls; Jwantana Frink, an older black woman with a dark blazer; and Bob Fulton, an older white man smiling on the beach.
Two Republicans and one unaffiliated candidate are stumping for votes this primary season.

The Brunswick County Board of Elections granted candidacy to Fulton, who collected over 5,222 signatures advocating for his candidacy.

On Super Tuesday, Pat Sykes won the Republican nomination to the District 3 seat on the Brunswick County Commission. Since the largely red district doesn't usually have Democrats running, general elections tend to be a shoo-in for Republican primary winners. But this year, Sykes will have a challenger.

The Brunswick County Board of Elections granted candidacy to Bob Fulton, a registered Democrat who is running unaffiliated for the commission. Fulton, who lives in Southport, is running on a platform of slowing down development in Brunswick County.

Fulton, who decided to enter the race after the candidate registration deadline, has spent the past couple of months canvassing for signatures. In Brunswick County, unaffiliated candidates must secure approval from 4% of the county — 5,222 people — of their candidacy. It's not a promise to vote for the candidate; it's just to get them on the ballot in the first place. Still, Fulton said the people he talked to shared his passion for managing development.

"It was amazing how many people are concerned, not just with the specter of tons and tons of houses being built," he said, "but the effect that it has on our wildlife, the flora and fauna of Brunswick County."

Fulton's deadline was noon on March 5. After the board of elections audited the signatures, it notified Fulton of his candidacy. He found out on Wednesday morning.

"It was pleasant to get that notification," he said.

Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
