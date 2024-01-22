Housing costs still on the rise, WHAC recommends a new affordable housing fund

New Hanover County has a growing gap in housing - annually, it increases by nearly 3,000 units. And more than half of renters are housing cost burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent. Fair market rental rates have jumped almost 20% since last year, according to WHAC Chair Shamonique Brantley. "If you are renting, and your rent goes from [...] $1,200 a month, and increases $300+ a month, that is huge. And that's something that's just insurmountable for most of these of these residents," she said.

Brantley pointed out an example of a person who recently called the county housing line for support. It was a teacher who moved to Wilmington to take a job, but doesn’t make enough to get into an apartment.

Commissioner Rob Zapple questioned why a new teacher wouldn’t be able to get a rental, and suggested it might be an issue with that person's credit score.

Brantley replied: "When you go to a rental office, they require that you make two and a half times the amount of the rent. And in this case for two bedroom, that would be $60,000. And sometimes it's very difficult.”

A first-year teacher in New Hanover County makes $46,000, including the local pay supplement.

The number one recommendation from the WHAC is the creation of a housing fund leveraging local, federal and private funding sources. That money could be used for everything from land acquisition to gap financing and pre-development costs.

The committee asked local governments to encourage mixed income projects as well as a mix of housing types. And Brantley mentioned a focus on legislative priorities, like ongoing funding for a statewide housing fund, and local or statewide initiatives that would protect renters from source-of-income discrimination. That would mean landlords can’t discriminate against housing choice vouchers or anything similar.

Commissioners said they are planning a joint meeting with city council for February that will focus on homelessness.

The full list of recommendations is as follows:

1: Funding.



Develop a housing fund by leveraging local, federal, and private sources so diverse initiatives, such as land acquisition and donation, rolling gap financing, and pre-development costs, can be supported.

2: Policies and Legislation



Include NC Housing Coalition's 2024 legislative agenda as part of the City and County legislative work, focusing on efforts to restore and increase the state housing fund.

Reduce costs for affordable housing in development review process.

Encourage mixed-income projects and require source of income protection for projects using public funds.

Include housing affordability and reducing development costs as a focus of County and City planning initiatives.

3: Diversity of Housing Supply



Fund, support, and expand programs to preserve the existing housing supply.

Develop tools and strategies to better support he production of mixed-type and mixed-income projects.

Hold a joint County-City elected board roundtable discussion with both Planning Boards and the development community to coordinate on strategies to remove barriers to including housing diversity and affordability in residential projects.

Encourage the construction of and simplify the process for developing accessory dwelling units (ADUs)

4: Focus on Residents when Investing in Programs



Continue funding successful programs and projects to support residents with local dollars, such as the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funded workforce gap rental assistance program

Identify and implement innovative measures to make existing housing more affordable.

5: Improve Collection of Data and Communication of Existing Programs

