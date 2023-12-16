Tropical Storm-level impacts expected for coastal North and South Carolina on Sunday

According to NWS, there is a storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico today that will move across Florida and impact the northern South Carolina coast — including Georgetown and Horry counties — and the southeastern North Carolina coast — including Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender counties.

The storm is expected to bring "significant coastal flooding, strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous marine/surf conditions [pn] Sunday into Sunday night," according to NWS.

Coastal flooding is expected to be most severe during Sunday's daytime high tide. Extended periods of widespread wind gusts from 35 to 50 mph are expected, with the worst impacts along the coast.

NWS recommends residents prepare for power outages, hazardous travel conditions, and possible road closures in low-lying coastal areas.

High Surf Advisory is in effect for the entire coast for 6 to 11-foot breaking waves.

"Large crashing waves during the period of high water will cause beach erosion Sunday morning through early afternoon," according to NWS.

You can find the latest updates here.

