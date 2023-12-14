New Hanover County planning Michael Jordan museum as part of Project Grace

County Manager Chris Coudriet made the announcement during the Greater Wilmington Business Journal's Power Breakfast event. At the end of his remarks, celebrating the success of the county's "stubborn vision" for Project Grace, Coudriet told the crowd that in addition to the public library and Cape Fear Museum, and private development on the block's south side, there are also now plans for a stand-alone Michael Jordan museum.

According to Coudriet — and a press release sent from the county a few minutes later — the memorandum between the county and the family of Michael Jordan envisions a museum on the corner of Chestnut and North Third streets, site of the current Story Park in front of the downtown Wilmington library.

While details were few, the MOU says the proposed museum would feature "artifacts and objects to tell the [Jordan] family's story," including personal items contributed or loaned by the family.

The land will be dedicated by the county for the museum, as part of an updated development agreement with Cape Fear Development, the county's private partner for Project Grace.

According to the county, funding for the planning phase will be included in the county's overall planning budget for Project Grace. It is not yet clear how the construction of the museum would be funded or whether it would be a private, public, or jointly run entity.

According to the MOU, the current agreement is not a binding plan to build the museum. Further contractual agreements would be required if all parties are satisfied after the planning phase, which will take place during 2024. The MOU does not specify what, if any, role Michael Jordan himself would have in the proposed museum.

In his closing remarks, Coudriet asked the crowd for "grace" during the upcoming year while the county, the Jordan family, and Cape Fear Development work out details.

Below: MOU between New Hanover County and the Jordan family.