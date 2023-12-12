Novant hires UNC Health executive to run NHMRC, coastal region

Longtime healthcare executive Ernie Bovio will start work on January 22, according to Novant.

Bovio has worked for UNC Health for nearly twenty years, most recently leading UNC Health’s Triangle East Region, including the UNC Health Rex hospital in Raleigh in three others.

According to Novant, “Bovio has opened new hospitals and a surgery center, improved regional access to specialty care, boosted the number of physicians and clinicians and earned quality recognitions and positive marks in patient satisfaction and team member engagement.”

Bovio said he’s experienced at “balancing the need to grow services with other priorities, such as collaborating to advance health access in historically underserved areas and maintaining rural care,” according to Novant.

In his new role, Bovio will serve as leader for the Novant Health Coastal region, which includes Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Pender Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Orthopedic Hospital and the future Novant Health Scotts Hill Medical Center.

