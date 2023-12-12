New Hanover County commissioners abandon eminent domain of strip club, citing successful negotiations

At Monday night’s meeting, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a motion to rescind their November vote to acquire the Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club using eminent domain.

The initial motion was added by County Manager Chris Coudriet at the end of the meeting and had not appeared on the previously published meeting agenda. The land was referred to only by its parcel identification number during the meeting, and the unanimous vote to acquire the property was taken without any discussion.

The resolution also authorized the county to hire Ward and Smith, P.A., to notify the property owners of the order of condemnation.

The county later defended its decision by saying the New Hanover County government center, which is directly adjacent to the strip club, needed more parking. Property owners told WHQR that they had never been contacted by anyone identifying themselves as representing the county — an important distinction from other buyers because, unlike a private offer, an eminent domain action by the county is very difficult to refuse (or stop, once started).

Commissioner Dane Scalise added the motion to rescind the November eminent domain vote at the end of the night. He said the commissioners "passed a resolution to explore eminent domain" — although in November the actual language read by Chair Bill Rivenbark was that "Board of Commissioners hereby declares its intent to exercise the County’s eminent domain authority."

Scalise noted that negotiations with the property owners had gone well and that pursuing a voluntary purchase was the appropriate path forward.