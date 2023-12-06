Cape Fear Community College placed ‘on warning’ by accreditation board

Action by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees took place on December 3. According to a notice from SACSCOC, the Board found CFCC to be in violation of the Principles of Accreditation, namely, Core Requirement 6.1 (Full-time faculty) and Core Requirement 8.1 (Student achievement).

SACSCOC also states a Special Committee was not authorized to visit the school. According to SACSCOC, when a noncompliance issue is a relatively easy fix — "something the institution can do right away, or only requires a policy statement or demonstration of an action in minutes of a meeting" — then a special committee isn't authorized. Only if it's something "more subjective in nature" does SACSCOC authorize one.

According to a notice from SACSCOC, “these standards expect an institution: (1) to employ an adequate number of full-time faculty members to support the mission and goals of the institution; and (2) to identify, evaluate, and publish goals and outcomes for student achievement appropriate to the institution’s mission, the nature of the students it serves, and the kinds of programs offered. Further, this standard expects an institution to use multiple measures to document student success.”

In a statement from Christina Hallingse, Director of Media Relations for CFCC, the college asserted their confidence in their adherence to the standards. However, the college did acknowledge that documents submitted to the SACSCOC “did not provide adequate evidence” and “did not clearly demonstrate compliance.” The college emphasized it was still fully accredited despite the warning status.

The SACSCOC Board of Trustees will consider the accreditation status of CFCC in December 2024, following a review of a Monitoring Report submitted by the institution.

Below: SACSCOC's notice regarding CFCC.