Suspect identified in connection to antisemitic flyers distributed in Brunswick County

The Town of Carolina Shores on Nov. 16 condemned antisemitic flyers that were distributed to multiple neighborhoods in the town early in the morning.

On Friday, Nov. 17, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect has been identified and warrants have been taken out for four counts of misdemeanor littering.

The BCSO says that, while the suspect’s actions are hateful, they don’t meet the elements of a hate crime or ethnic intimidation as written by law.

“§ 14-401.14 - Ethnic intimidation: If a person shall, because of race, color, religion, nationality, or country of origin, assault another person, or damage or deface the property of another person, or threaten to do any such act, he shall be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment up to two years, or a fine, or both,” state law states.

The sheriff’s office thanked the community for the tips and information that led to the person’s arrest, and that their name would be released once the warrant is served.

The town says that hundreds of packages of anti-Jewish literature were dropped off.

“The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have been notified. If you have any video, please call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Town staff will pick up the packages. If you want, you may dispose of any packages located on your property. The town takes matters like this very seriously. We are shocked and appalled at this incident and regret any harm this may have done to our community,” the town’s release states.

The flyers express antisemitic sentiments, accusing Jewish people of being pedophiles and condemning the Biden administration for having several Jewish members. Another flyer includes a quote from the publication “White Power” by George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi Party.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Goodson at 910-880-4852 or call 911.

Chairman of the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners released the following statement in response to the flyers:

“The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners are disgusted and disturbed by the antisemitic and racist flyers that were left on hundreds of our residents’ properties this week. We vehemently condemn such propaganda and the hatred and discrimination it perpetuates against our residents, family members, colleagues, and friends who are Jewish or people of color.

“There is no place for hate against anyone based on their religion or skin color in Brunswick County or our country. The Commissioners call on all residents to stand up and speak out against all acts of racism and antisemitism. Together we will continue to work toward building a community that inspires peace, respect, and kindness toward everyone.

“To our Jewish and multicultural neighbors who have been hurt by this terrible act, we want you to know that we stand with you and that you belong in Brunswick County.”