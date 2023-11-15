© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Holly Ridge town council gives an update on Holly Plaza mold situation

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published November 15, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST
The entrance to Holly Plaza apartments at sundown. There's a bumpy concrete road leading into the apartment complex lined with cars. On the left there's a white picket sign. The sign has black block letters on it reading "Holly Plaza Apartments." The sun is setting behind it.
WHQR
Holly Plaza residents say they've been experiencing mold problems for years.

Town manager Heather Reynolds said the town needed more time to collect and analyze test results

It looks like the Holly Plaza residents will have to stay out of their apartments a little longer.

During a routine meeting last night, the Holly Ridge town council voted to extend tenants' hotel stays by up to a week. They're hoping the extra time will give them a chance to finish collecting and analyzing mold tests from all apartments.

The Holly Ridge town council ordered the 98 tenants to move out of their apartments on Oct. 27. Back then, they said they'd put up tenants in a hotel in Jacksonville for thirty days while they conducted testing — i.e., until Nov. 26 during Thanksgiving weekend.

The town council also agreed to share the test results during a special meeting on Nov. 21. Residents whose apartments tested negative for mold will be permitted to return to their apartments. It's unclear what will happen to residents with mold in their apartments.

Earlier that day, some tenants found notices on the front doors of their empty apartments. The notice was a printed-out email dated Nov. 13. It was from Frankie Pendergraph, who runs Holly Plaza's property management company Pendergraph Management. Pendergraph informed residents that a federal housing inspector from HUD would be conducting walk-throughs of different apartments on Nov. 14 and 15.

Representatives for Pendergraph Management told WHQR that they had no comment. HUD has not yet responded to WHQR's requests for comment.

Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
