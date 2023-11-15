Holly Ridge town council gives an update on Holly Plaza mold situation

It looks like the Holly Plaza residents will have to stay out of their apartments a little longer.

During a routine meeting last night, the Holly Ridge town council voted to extend tenants' hotel stays by up to a week. They're hoping the extra time will give them a chance to finish collecting and analyzing mold tests from all apartments.

The Holly Ridge town council ordered the 98 tenants to move out of their apartments on Oct. 27. Back then, they said they'd put up tenants in a hotel in Jacksonville for thirty days while they conducted testing — i.e., until Nov. 26 during Thanksgiving weekend.

The town council also agreed to share the test results during a special meeting on Nov. 21. Residents whose apartments tested negative for mold will be permitted to return to their apartments. It's unclear what will happen to residents with mold in their apartments.

Earlier that day, some tenants found notices on the front doors of their empty apartments. The notice was a printed-out email dated Nov. 13. It was from Frankie Pendergraph, who runs Holly Plaza's property management company Pendergraph Management. Pendergraph informed residents that a federal housing inspector from HUD would be conducting walk-throughs of different apartments on Nov. 14 and 15.

Representatives for Pendergraph Management told WHQR that they had no comment. HUD has not yet responded to WHQR's requests for comment.

