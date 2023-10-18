Carolina Beach candidates raise just over $25,000 for the 2023 Election

Larger individual donors to Barbee’s campaign included William Carew, CEO of Protech Training, who gave $3,304, Ken Thompson of Atlantic Corporation of Wilmington, a company that employs Barbee, who gave $1,600, and Parris Stratton, a contractor for Center City Development, contributed $750.

Carew also paid $100 to both Carolina Beach Town Council incumbents Deb LeCompte and Jay Healy.

The NC Realtors PAC gave Barbee $2,000. You can view the rest of his contributors here.

Barbee spent $11,897 on his campaign. Some of the larger expenditures were on a $4,074 digital sign — and $813 on custom Yeti cups.

One of his challengers for mayor, Michelle Alberda, has raised no funds but has spent $8,704 on things like billboards, yard signs, t-shirts, and banners. Alberda wrote on these forms that her expenditure amount matched the in-kind donation amount.

Both mayoral candidates Chad Kirk and Tyler McDowell have pledged not to raise over $1,000, but if they do they’ll have to file with the Board of Elections.

For the town council race, LeCompte and Jay Healy have raised funds, but their challenger Danny McLaughlin pledged not to raise over the $1,000 threshold.

LeCompte so far has raised $9,263, far exceeding Healy’s $1,851.

Some of her biggest supporters have been current council member Joe Benson who gave $1,000 to her campaign, and Faye Britt, a retired hospital employee, who donated $5,000.

She also received $250 from the Committee to Elect Charles Miller. He is the Republican House Representative for NC District 19.

NC Realtors PAC donated $1,000 to both LeCompte and Healy.

LeCompte so far has spent $5,315 of her campaign funds on things like events, yard signs, and door hangers.

Healy’s individual contributors were $275 from Kilon Wilson, a contractor for Center City Development, (Wilson also gave $250 to Barbee) and $250 from Gerald Thompson, who works in IT.

Healy spent $1,042 of his funds on things like wristbands, stickers, and signs.

Candidates for races in Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach have all filed paperwork with the Board of Elections that says they will not raise over $1,000.

