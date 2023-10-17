IRONMAN 70.3 to cause delays, and closures in and around Wilmington

Over 7,000 visitors are also expected, including participants’ families, spectators, vendors, volunteers and organizers. The event is sold out.

The race will start at Wrightsville Beach and end at the Wilmington Riverfront. Athletes will swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles and run 13.1 miles.

Weekend Closures:

Hanover Street between N Front and N 2nd streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday

N 2nd Street from Brunswick to Hanover streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday

Bike Closures and Delays:

Causeway Drive from Waynick Boulevard to the Heide Trask Drawbridge in Wrightsville Beach will be closed from 5:15 to 10 a.m.

All roads intersecting the eastbound lanes of Eastwood Road and MLK Jr. Parkway, except for Market Street and College Road will be closed from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

The intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff Roads will experience delays from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

The southbound lanes of College Road from MLK Jr. Parkway to Racine Drive will experience delays from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

The eastbound lanes of Market Street from College Road to MLK Jr. Parkway will experience delays from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

The eastbound lanes of MLK Jr. Parkway from MacRae Street to College Road will experience delays from 7 to 10:30 a.m. with one lane remaining open.

Northbound lanes of US 76 to US 421 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., during which traffic will be “detoured to 2nd exit ramp eastbound off Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, then to the on-ramp and over the bridge to 421.”

North and southbound lanes of US 421 “I-140-Isabel Holmes [Bridge]” will experience delays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Delays are to be expected along US 421 from NC 210 to NC 53 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local traffic will only be allowed from 8 a.m. to noon on NC 210 W from US 421 to Brinson Road.

Running Course Closures and Delays:

The running course will impact the area around Greenfield Lake and heading up Front Street through downtown Wilmington.

N 2nd Street from N Front to Hanover streets will be closed from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brunswick Street from 3rd to N Front streets will be closed from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hanover Street from N Front to Nutt streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The southbound lanes of Front Street from N 3rd to Red Cross streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The southbound lanes of Front Street from Red Cross to Greenfield streets will be closed from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The northbound lanes of S Front Street will be closed from S 3rd/Burnette and Dawson streets between 8:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Red Cross Street from N Front to N Water streets will be closed from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Greenfield Street from S Front Street to S Fifth Avenue will be closed from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The southbound lanes of S 3rd Street will be closed at Wooster Street from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Between 8:45 a.m. and 5 p.m., “westbound access to Water St will be open at cross streets along Front St unless otherwise mentioned above.”

For more information, visit the IRONMAN 70.3 website.

Those with questions about the race, route, or traffic impacts are asked to call (910) 316-1322 or email northcarolina70.3@ironman.com.

Those with additional concerns are asked to contact City of Wilmington Special Events Supervisor Kayla Hillman at (910) 772-4177 or kayla.hillman@wilmingtonnc.gov.