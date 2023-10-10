© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CSX rail-crossing work will render Oleander Drive impassible later this month

WHQR | By WHQR Staff
Published October 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT
CSX rail crossing on Oleander Drive in Wilmington.
The rail crossing of Oleander Drive, near where the road runs into Dawson and Wooster streets on Wilmington's southside, will be impassible during the last weekend in October.

According to a spokesperson for Southern Commercial Development, which represents CSX projects in the Wilmington area, CSX will be installing a new panel at the rail crossing.

The work will close Oleander Drive in both directions starting at 4 a.m. on Saturday, October 28. The road will remain impassible in both directly for 48 hours, until 4 a.m. on Monday, October 30.

Location of the closure for October 28 - October 30.
