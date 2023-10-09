© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Candidate forums: Wilmington City Council, Carolina Beach mayoral race, Kure Beach commissioners

WHQR
Published October 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT
Luis Quinter - Pexels
/
WHQR

WHQR, WECT, and Port City Daily present two evening events where you can hear from the candidates — and maybe hear your questions answered live!

Beach town forum: Kure Beach and Carolina Beach

We'll hear from four candidates running for mayor of Carolina Beach — and four candidates running for Kure Beach commissioner (a.k.a. town council). Follow the link below to submit your questions!

Wilmington City Council forum

We'll hear from seven candidates — two incumbents and five challengers — running for three open seats. Follow the link below to submit your questions!

Local