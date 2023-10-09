Candidate forums: Wilmington City Council, Carolina Beach mayoral race, Kure Beach commissioners
WHQR, WECT, and Port City Daily present two evening events where you can hear from the candidates — and maybe hear your questions answered live!
Beach town forum: Kure Beach and Carolina Beach
We'll hear from four candidates running for mayor of Carolina Beach — and four candidates running for Kure Beach commissioner (a.k.a. town council). Follow the link below to submit your questions!
- Where: CFCC Union Station
- When: Tuesday, Oct. 17 - 6:30 p.m.
- The event is free
- Submit questions here!
Wilmington City Council forum
We'll hear from seven candidates — two incumbents and five challengers — running for three open seats. Follow the link below to submit your questions!
- Where: CFCC Union Station
- When: Tuesday, Oct. 23 - 6:30 p.m.
- The event is free
- Submit questions here!