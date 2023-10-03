© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Brunswick County secures $400k grant for drug treatment court

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published October 3, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT
A man stands at a podium and gives a presentation to the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners.
Brunswick County
/
WHQR
A man stands at a podium and gives a presentation to the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners.

The federal agency SAMHSA will help cover treatment options for court clients.

During their Monday afternoon meeting, the Brunswick County Commission voted to accept a $400,000 grant supporting residents struggling with addiction.

The grant is from SAMHSA, a federal agency targeting behavioral health, including substance abuse, across the United States. Over the next five years, the agency will provide $2 million to Brunswick County to help individuals participating in local drug treatment courts.

"Our goal is to provide them with this treatment and hopefully help them return to the community as a more productive citizen," said Raymond Wood, who is the director for the drug treatment court program in Brunswick County.

60 percent of the grant will directly fund addiction treatment programs for court clients, including therapy, medication and other services.

"We also provide them with wraparound services to support them," said Wood. "So that could have been childcare, could be transportation, it could be sober recovery related activities, anything we can do to support them while they're going through the treatment."

The remainder will be used to cover salaries for court employees and other expenses.

Local
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
See stories by Nikolai Mather