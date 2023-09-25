The Dive: Short on options, Pender sells its hospital. And, unpacking NHC's Endowment appointments

WHQR's Ben Schachtman sat down with The Assembly's Johanna Still to talk about the latest edition of The Dive, our joint newsletter. On this episode — delayed slightly by Tropical Storm Ophelia — we look at Pender County's decision to sell its hospital to Novant. And, getting to the bottom of New Hanover County commissioners' decision to put new faces on the board of the New Hanover Community Endowment board.
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.