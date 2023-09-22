Coastal Cape Fear on watch as potential tropical cyclone approaches

Note: This article will be updated with additional information, including closures, as available.

On Thursday night, the National Weather Service issued a potential tropical cyclone advisory for eastern North Carolina. The advisory will impact coastal Cape Fear, with storm impacts hitting Brunswick County, New Hanover County, and Pender County late this afternoon and throughout Friday night.

WHQR will be regularly updating this page with the latest news on closures and storm developments.



What to expect

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy rainfall, storm surge, tropical storm winds, bad surf and maritime conditions, and an increased risk of tornadoes all through Friday night.

It looks like there will probably be about 2 to 4 inches of rain in some areas, with higher levels expected on the coast. Storm surge will likely be about 1 to 3 feet above ground level, particularly north of Cape Fear near northern Pender and Onslow. Winds will be around 20 to 30 miles per hour, with guts of 40 to 50 miles per hour from the South Carolina border up to Surf City.

Closures

Pender County, Brunswick County, and New Hanover County all stated that they are monitoring the approaching storm. New Hanover County as well as coastal Brunswick County and coastal Pender County are all under tropical storm warning. No one has announced county service closures at this time.

Pender County Schools and Brunswick County Schools are both operating on staggered early release schedules, with all school operations ending by 1 p.m. All afterschool activities are canceled for Friday.

UNCW has not announced any closures or cancellations. Neither has CFCC. Brunswick Community College announced that its campus will close at 1 p.m., with all evening classes canceled or moved to remote. BCC will operate on a normal schedule on Saturday.

