NHCSO deputy resigns after 'excessive force' investigation, indictment for assaulting disabled man

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is available.

According to records from New Hanover County Superior Court, Sgt. Wesley John Waxley was indicted on Tuesday, August 29, on one misdemeanor charge of assaulting an individual with a disability. The incident took place on June 11, 2023. Waxley allegedly grabbed the man by the arm and pushed him, according to the indictment.

The victim is a downtown resident in his late 50s. Waxley reportedly worked in the joint WPD-NHCSO downtown task force. The indictment offered no other details about the alleged assault.

The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was handling the case.

"On July 19, 2023, the SBI was requested by the District Attorney and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s to investigate allegations of excessive force involving Sgt. Wesley John Baxley with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Baxley has been charged with one count of assault on an individual with a disability," an SBI spokesperson said.

The case is currently assigned to prosecutor Jerry Hannant, who works in District Attorney Ben David's Pender County district court team.

Baxley has served with NHCSO since at least 2010. His salary as of 2022 was just under $63,000. According to NHCSO, he resigned on Sunday, August 27, two days before being indicted.

