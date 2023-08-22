Pender County approves $6-million land purchase for new K-8 school

On Monday night, the Pender County Commission authorized a major land purchase. The board approved a $6 million budget amendment to buy 145 acres off Highway 210.

County Manager David Andrews said that the land will be used for the construction of a new K-8 school in Hampstead.

"We're very excited about it," he said. "We've worked closely with the property owner and the school district to go through our due diligence to make sure that the site is suitable for a school."

Southeastern Pender County is currently served by four elementary schools and two middle schools. But its burgeoning student population — 10,990 students as of 2022 — is already placing a strain on those facilities. Pender County Schools reported their schools were at 90% capacity last year.

"As you know, the schools are overcrowded and reaching capacity," said Andrews. "We've got to get the land so that we can get going on the construction."

The purchase follows another major land acquisition for Pender County Schools. Last July, county commissioners authorized a $1.5 million purchase of 55 acres of land off Union Chapel Road. That land will also go towards school expansion: county officials are planning to build an extension to Rocky Point Elementary, a bus maintenance garage, and a new central services office.

These land buys are part of the $178-million bond schedule Pender County residents voted on in November 2022. In a referendum, voters chose to set aside $111 million to construct a new K-8 school in Hampstead. Pender County Schools is planning to build a facility with enough room for 2,000 students.

The school is slated to open in August 2026.