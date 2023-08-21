Project Grace runs into State Treasurer Dale Folwell's objections, again

On Monday, New Hanover County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve taking out $57 million dollars in debt funding for the new joint library-museum redevelopment known as Project Grace, but the project is still running into one particular obstacle.

According to county manager Chris Coudriet, commissioners are up against Dale Folwell, the state treasurer and chairman of the Local Government Commission or LGC — that’s the state board with oversight of major financial decisions made by local governments.

Folwell sank a previous version of Project Grace over its lease-to-own financing plan.

There were eight members of the public who spoke about Project Grace as part of a public hearing; a majority were in favor of the project, although Diana Hill, who has been a longtime critic of the project as part of the Save our Downtown Library and Museum group, again spoke against the demolition of the historic buildings on the block.

Following public comments, Coudriet told commissioners Folwell now has fresh objections. One, Folwell does not like the site, and apparently asked if the project could go into the Thermo Fisher building recently purchased by Wilmington, and two, he thinks the county should use the $300 million revenue stabilization fund (RSF) from the hospital sale — not debt financing using a bond.

When commissioners heard that Folwell would not allow the county bond to be considered at its September meeting, they all were taken aback, saying things like this wasn’t Folwell’s jurisdiction and that the bond, citing a 4% interest rate, would in fact be a cheaper route than using its cash reserves through the RSF.

Coudriet said that the county’s cash reserves are typically for emergency uses only. He referenced the time the county had to use $32 million from its general fund to support Hurricane Florence relief efforts while waiting to be reimbursed by the federal government — and when sales taxes were down during a recession.

“Those [sales taxes] were not captured at the rate expected and fund balance was available to offset those short revenues so that we did not have to make a substantive change to service in the middle of a budget,” Coudriet said.

Commissioner Dane Scalise said this has been a bipartisan effort, and Folwell should not overstep the will of the commission and the constituents of New Hanover County.

“There's a mechanism by which it can be approved, it needs to be approved. It's time to stop talking, and it's time to start acting,” Scalise said.

As for using the first two floors of the city's new downtown building, Coudriet said he’s been in talks with City Manager Tony Caudle, and “they both agree it is not the right location for a museum in a library.”

Commissioner Rob Zapple said the county doesn’t own the former Thermo Fisher building, and there could be a scenario in which there could be a “major upfit." He also added there would need to be a “lease of some sort, so that doesn’t make any sense.”

Most commissioners agreed, too, that the former Thermo Fisher building is too far from the central part of downtown Wilmington where the project should be located.

Both Commissioners Jonathan Barfield and Bill Rivenbark said this was a “retaliatory move” on the part of Folwell because of the county sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, as he was staunchly against the move.

Barfield asked the county attorney if the commission could sue the state if the LGC fails to consider the project.

“Because to me, if he's the roadblock, and we are one of the handful of counties in the country that has [two] triple AAA bond ratings, I would think we will have good standing in case to carry to the next level,” Barfield said.

County attorney Jordan Smith responded to Barfield that he hasn’t heard of a county or municipality suing the LGC before but could look into it. He advised that a better and quicker way would be to encourage other members of the LGC board to override Folwell with a vote on putting their proposal on the calendar. As LGC chair, Folwell has the authority to 'calendar' projects — or not — for upcoming meetings; however, a majority of the nine-person board could vote to place an item on the calendar.

WHQR contacted Folwell's office for comment and will update this article with a response when we receive it.

Below: Letter from New Hanover County Commissioners to Treasurer Dale Folwell. Commissioners CC'd Governor Roy Cooper, Senate President Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore, and state senators Bill Rabon and Michael Lee.