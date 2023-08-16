© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Ask a Journalist: 'What the heck is wrong with downtown [Wilmington] cell service?'

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT
Scaffold work near the top of the 11-story Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington on August 15, 2022.
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
Scaffold work near the top of the 11-story Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington on August 15, 2022.

Readers and listeners wrote in to ask about mobile service — especially AT&T — in downtown Wilmington. The short answer: it's a work in progress.

This edition of 'Ask a Journalist' first came from ... a journalist. The issue came up when reporters began having trouble making calls or even texting from WHQR's newsroom in downtown Wilmington.

After putting the question to the social media hivemind, we heard from dozens of other people who live, work, or play in the city's central business district. They all asked the same basic question — although some in fairly unprintable forms — about mobile service; many but not all were AT&T subscribers.

According to a spokesperson for AT&T, the issue is related to the company's cell tower equipment located atop the 11-story Murchison Building on the corner of Chestnut and North Front streets, where work is currently ongoing.

AT&T said it is working to improve service and has adjusted the coverage areas of other nearby towers to try and limit the inconvenience. However, the company said it isn’t currently able to provide an estimated timeline for when repairs will be complete.

Several other cell carriers are also reportedly experiencing issues due to work on the building.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
