Ask a Journalist: 'What the heck is wrong with downtown [Wilmington] cell service?'

This edition of 'Ask a Journalist' first came from ... a journalist. The issue came up when reporters began having trouble making calls or even texting from WHQR's newsroom in downtown Wilmington.

After putting the question to the social media hivemind, we heard from dozens of other people who live, work, or play in the city's central business district. They all asked the same basic question — although some in fairly unprintable forms — about mobile service; many but not all were AT&T subscribers.

According to a spokesperson for AT&T, the issue is related to the company's cell tower equipment located atop the 11-story Murchison Building on the corner of Chestnut and North Front streets, where work is currently ongoing.

AT&T said it is working to improve service and has adjusted the coverage areas of other nearby towers to try and limit the inconvenience. However, the company said it isn’t currently able to provide an estimated timeline for when repairs will be complete.

Several other cell carriers are also reportedly experiencing issues due to work on the building.

