Updated NOAA forecast calls for "above average" 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published August 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT
Satellite image of Hurricane Don on July 22 in the Atlantic. Don was the first hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
WHQR
Satellite image of Hurricane Don on July 22 in the Atlantic. Don was the first hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

As the height of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, forecasters have updated their predictions — and are now calling for an above-average number of storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) now says there is a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season.

That’s an increase from May, when NOAA predicted just a 30% chance. That was based on the expected impact of El Nino, which often reduces storm activity in the Atlantic.

But El Nino effects haven’t fully materialized — in large part due to record surface ocean temperatures.

“We have record warm sea surface temperatures. There are no analogues [...] it's record. And that record that I use goes back to 1950," said Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Including several storms that have already formed, NOAA is now saying the season will see 14 to 21 named storms, 6 to 11 hurricanes, and 2 to 5 major storms, meaning winds topping 111 miles per hour.

NOAA is cautioning coastal residents to prepare for storms – and, based on the last few years of data, that includes increased risks beyond just high winds in the core path of a storm.

"We've seen the threats from hurricanes expand beyond damaging winds and dangerous storm surge to torrential rain and flooding, threatening life and property far from the landfall location," Rosencrans said.

Peak hurricane months are August through October, but the season runs through November.

You can find more from NOAA here.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
