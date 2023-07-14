PFAS contamination: Fish advisory announced for the middle and lower Cape Fear

Fish sampled from the Cape Fear River tested for unhealthy levels of PFOS, a legacy PFAS chemical associated with serious health risks.

In response, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is recommending limits on consumption of certain freshwater fish from the middle and lower Cape Fear River.

The recommendations are based on newly available data and new information from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA). Many states provide recommendations to limit or avoid eating certain fish due to PFAS.

Impacted species include American Shad, Blue Catfish, Channel Catfish, Bluegill, Flathead Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Striped Bass, and Redear.

For those at heightened risk, like pregnant women, children, and women of childbearing age, the total consumption of fish should be only one meal per year, and some species should be avoided altogether.

At most, these species should only be consumed 7 times per year for lower risk individuals. That’s a total of 7 meals across all species.

PFAS are associated with low birth weight for infants, heightened risk of preeclampsia and high blood pressure for pregnant women, and decreased vaccine immune response in children.

Certain PFAS, including PFOS, accumulate in the human body, much like lead. That means exposure grows over time, especially for individuals with higher levels of exposure.

According to NCDHHS’ press release, fish advisories are issued to help people weigh for themselves the value of eating fish with the risks of pollutants fish absorb from their environment. “Fish are an important source of nutrition for many North Carolinians and a good way to get lean, high-quality protein as well as healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. Some of those benefits include supporting brain development in children and improved heart health.” But that benefit may be mitigated by the PFAS exposure, because it’s associated with negative effects on growth, behavior and learning in children.

“Studies have documented the many benefits of eating fish,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer. “We want residents to have these recommendations so they can make informed decisions about fish consumption, particularly if they regularly catch and eat fish from this part of the Cape Fear River.”

Advisories for specific species and groups of people are listed in the table below. Advisory limits are lower for women of childbearing age, pregnant women, nursing mothers and children since these groups may be more sensitive to health effects from PFAS exposure.

NCDHHS /

To determine these advisories, the NC Department of Environmental Quality and NC Wildlife Resources Commission collected and tested fish from the species that are most frequently caught and consumed in North Carolina.

PFAS were found in all species tested. Levels of PFOS were higher in Bluegill, Flathead Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Striped Bass and Redear. Levels were lower in American Shad, Blue Catfish and Channel Catfish. The PFOS concentrations were similar to those measured in fish from other states, based on recent data from the USEPA.

Other states, like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, also have site-specific PFAS fish advisories. These advisories range from “do not eat” to one meal per week. The new North Carolina advisories are lower than many other states because they use a new lower reference dose for PFOS released by EPA in March 2023. North Carolina also has existing fish advisories related to mercury and other contaminants.

“Communities in the middle and lower Cape Fear Region have been requesting information about PFAS in fish since GenX was found in the river,” said Dr. Zack Moore, NCDHHS State Epidemiologist. “There are no easy answers, but we hope this information will help residents make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”