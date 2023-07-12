© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WPD detective won’t face charges after investigation in California

WHQR | By WECT Staff
Published July 12, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
The Wilmington Police Department headquarters on Bess Street.
Benjamin Schachtman
WHQR
The Wilmington Police Department headquarters on Bess Street.

Earlier this year, the detective was put on administrative leave.

Wilmington Police Department violent crime detective Aricka Sidbury will not face charges in connection to a financial crime investigation in California, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Through our investigation, it was determined Officer Sidbury was the victim of a money mule operation,” said Sgt. Adam Schermerhorn with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. “She was provided with information related to these types of incidents and how to avoid becoming a victim again.

“Our investigators have spoken with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, and it appears their investigation is also complete.”

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office told WECT in May that it was working with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations to investigate financial crimes related to Marin County.

According to information from the WPD, Sidbury’s status was changed to “Administrative Leave — Suspension/Investigation” on April 19.

WECT Staff
