Need to beef up that CV? CFCC launches free public 'Resume Lab'

On Wednesday, Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) announced the opening of a Resume Lab to provide resume services to the public, free of charge, to "update and craft professional and impactful resumes, empowering them to excel in their careers."

The Resume Lab is located in room 102 in the McLeod Building on CFCC’s downtown campus (411 N. Front Street, Wilmington). The lab is open Mondays from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Wednesdays from 4:00-6:00 p.m., and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

According to CFCC, "the lab aims to address the growing need for resume assistance within the community. As the job market becomes increasingly competitive, having a well-structured and compelling resume is essential for success."

CFCC said it is, "committed to supporting job seekers, recent graduates, and professionals seeking career advancement," adding, "whether you are creating a new resume from scratch, refining an existing one, or tailoring a resume for a specific job application, the Resume Lab Transition Specialist will offer expertise. The lab also provides one-on-one assistance with job research and cover letters."