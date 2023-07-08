© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR is currently off the air. We have been operating on a generator due to a water main break/power outage at our studios at 254 N. Front St., but that generator has shut down (@12:30pm Saturday). We are working to restore the power and hope to be back asap. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Update: After shooting, Independence Mall evacuated, closed to public as WPD investigates

WHQR | By WHQR Staff
Published July 8, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
The Independence Mall in Wilmington.
Wikipedia
/
WHQR
The Independence Mall in Wilmington.

The shooting took place outside the mall near the entrance to the food court. Authorities say there are no confirmed injuries and that the suspect has left the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Update 4:15 p.m. — According to the Wilmington Police Department, "following an initial investigation WPD officers have determined that the shooting that occurred this afternoon at Independence Mall was not an active shooter situation but was rather a result of an altercation involving individuals who knew each other. The incident occurred outside just down from the food court and one round was fired inside as well."

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to an active shooter situation around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

"Officers from the WPD and [New Hanover County Sheriff's Office] responded and determined that the suspect had left. Officers also learned that the shooting had taken place outside of the mall near the entrance to the food court," according to WPD.

Mid-afternoon Saturday, officers were clearing the mall and evacuating shoppers and staff. WPD says there are no confirmed victims and officials say the suspect has left the premises.

"The investigation is ongoing and the mall is closed at this time," according to WPD. "We are asking for the public to please stay away from the mall today while law enforcement works."

WPD is asking for any relevant information from the public:

If you have any information please call (910) 343-3600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

