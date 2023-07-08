Update: After shooting, Independence Mall evacuated, closed to public as WPD investigates

Update 4:15 p.m. — According to the Wilmington Police Department, "following an initial investigation WPD officers have determined that the shooting that occurred this afternoon at Independence Mall was not an active shooter situation but was rather a result of an altercation involving individuals who knew each other. The incident occurred outside just down from the food court and one round was fired inside as well."

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to an active shooter situation around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

"Officers from the WPD and [New Hanover County Sheriff's Office] responded and determined that the suspect had left. Officers also learned that the shooting had taken place outside of the mall near the entrance to the food court," according to WPD.

Mid-afternoon Saturday, officers were clearing the mall and evacuating shoppers and staff. WPD says there are no confirmed victims and officials say the suspect has left the premises.

"The investigation is ongoing and the mall is closed at this time," according to WPD. "We are asking for the public to please stay away from the mall today while law enforcement works."

WPD is asking for any relevant information from the public:

If you have any information please call (910) 343-3600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

