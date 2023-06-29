Williston Legacy Graduation will stream live online this Saturday

On Saturday, July 1, Seniors of 1969 and 1970 will have the chance to participate in a Legacy Graduation Ceremony — more than half a century later.

New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County Schools, and Williston Alumni groups have partnered to organize the event as an opportunity for reconciliation and healing for these classes.

Members of the community are encouraged to watch the ceremony through a live stream available at WECT's website and Facebook page. That stream will also be available on the social media channels for New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington, and New Hanover County Schools.

The broadcast will start at 1:45 p.m., with the graduation ceremony slated to begin at 2 p.m. Due to the capacity of the Williston Middle School gymnasium, all available tickets have been distributed to families and close friends of the graduates.

The keynote speaker for this event will be Professor Emeritus Phillip Clay, Ph.D., a Wilmington native, 1964 Williston Senior High School alum, and the first Black Chancellor of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).