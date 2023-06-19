© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.
Local

Workforce Housing Services Program presents draft spending plan

WHQR | By Camille Mojica
Published June 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT

At this morning's New Hanover County Commissioners meeting, board members voted on how to structure funding projects related to workforce housing efforts.

New Hanover County Senior Planner Rachel LaCoe told commisisoners the region is facing an affordable housing crisis.

“One of the report’s key findings is that there is an estimated overall housing gap of around 17,000 in the for-sale units, and a gap of around 12,000 rental units within the county over the next 10 years," she said.

That’s the context for a draft spending plan for the second year of the Workforce Housing Services Program. The program provides $3 million per year for five years to help with the housing crisis.

Various organizations can apply for funding, with projects ranging from new rental units, to providing rental or down payment assistance.

LaCoe suggested a cap of $1.5 million per project to ensure at least two can be supported.

Staff told the commissioners that priority should be given to organizations that will provide an immediate impact by adding rental units, and they should be operational or have a groundbreaking by July of next year.

Staff also suggested the approved project should be targeted to lower-income residents.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the draft.

Local
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica