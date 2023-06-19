Workforce Housing Services Program presents draft spending plan

New Hanover County Senior Planner Rachel LaCoe told commisisoners the region is facing an affordable housing crisis.

“One of the report’s key findings is that there is an estimated overall housing gap of around 17,000 in the for-sale units, and a gap of around 12,000 rental units within the county over the next 10 years," she said.

That’s the context for a draft spending plan for the second year of the Workforce Housing Services Program. The program provides $3 million per year for five years to help with the housing crisis.

Various organizations can apply for funding, with projects ranging from new rental units, to providing rental or down payment assistance.

LaCoe suggested a cap of $1.5 million per project to ensure at least two can be supported.

Staff told the commissioners that priority should be given to organizations that will provide an immediate impact by adding rental units, and they should be operational or have a groundbreaking by July of next year.

Staff also suggested the approved project should be targeted to lower-income residents.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the draft.