Wilmington deputy city manager arrested for DWI during daytime license check

According to records provided by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Vigue was arrested on East Lake Shore Drive by Greenfield Lake around 4:30 p.m. — not far from the home address listed on her arrest paperwork. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a license check in cooperation with the Wilmington Police Department.

Vigue was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond (meaning she did not have to make a payment to be released, but will be liable for that amount if she fails to appear in court).

The City of Wilmington issued a statement:

The City of Wilmington has administrative policies and procedures for situations such as these, and the city is following those at this time. The employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation. As this pertains to a personnel matter, no additional information is currently available.

Vigue took the position as deputy city manager last May, after serving as the budget and management services director for the City of Raleigh for five years.