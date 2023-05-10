Two Wilmington Police Department officers suspended, under investigation for separate incidents

Both officers are currently on administrative leave, suspended pending separate investigations.

Robert Ferencak

Officer Robert J. Ferencak was suspended on March 20, according to personnel records provided by the City of Wilmington.

That’s the same date the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to request an investigation into one of their officers.

While the SBI will only name individuals who have been arrested, charged, or indicted, a spokesperson confirmed the investigation into an “allegation of inappropriate conduct by an officer with the Wilmington Police Department while off duty” had been requested on March 20 and was still ongoing. Several sources familiar with the situation confirmed that Ferencak was under state investigation — but could not provide confirmed details of what the “inappropriate conduct” was.

Ferencak was hired in early 2013 and was recently promoted to corporal in January of this year.

Aricka Sidbury

Detective Aricka Sidbury was suspended on April 19, as first reported by StarNews on Monday.

Sidbury is currently being investigated by California authorities for financial crimes, according to a letter provided by the office of District Attorney Ben David.

In the letter, written the day after Sidbury’s suspension, David seeks to preemptively recuse his office from prosecuting any charges against Sidbury for criminal activity in North Carolina, asking the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys to handle the case. This is standard practice to avoid the impression of a conflict of interest.

“Detective Sidbury is a violent crime detective for the Wilmington Police Department and we have recently learned of conduct that is the subject of an investigation in California. California authorities notified the WPD this week that their investigation is financial in nature. Due to the amount of money that is allegedly involved and the conflict that our office would have prosecuting a detective who works so closely with our office, I am requesting that a prosecutor from the Conference of District Attorneys Financial Crimes Unit be assigned,” David wrote.

It is not clear which California agency is investigating Sidbury. WHQR has requested additional information from the California Department of Justice.

Sidbury was hired in 2012. She was celebrated in the 2020 “Wilmington 40 under 40 Award” feature and was featured in WPD’s Behind the Badge series in 2021 .

The Wilmington Police Department does not comment on ongoing investigations or personnel matters.

Below: Ben David's letter to the NC Conference of District Attorneys