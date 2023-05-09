Elizabethtown has big plans, including a mixed-use project and airport upgrades
WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer interviews reporter Ivey Schofield from the Border Belt Independent about coming developments in Elizabethtown.
Elizabethtown has plans for four major projects that could help transform the small Bladen County community into a hub for growth and innovation.
Home to about 3,200 people in southeastern North Carolina, Elizabethtown is set to get about $20 million in state and federal grants. Town officials say they want to use the money to address a number of issues, including housing, health care, infrastructure, recreation and economic development.
“I’m so excited. For the first time in a long time, there’s a lot of grant money out there,” Mayor Sylvia Campbell said, referring to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021. “Thank goodness we’ve gleaned something out of COVID.”
