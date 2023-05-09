© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Elizabethtown has big plans, including a mixed-use project and airport upgrades

WHQR | By Ivey Schofield
Published May 9, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT
Dane Rideout.jpg
Ivey Schofield, Border Belt Independent
/
Town Manager Dane Rideout shows plans for a mixed-use project near the Elizabethtown Industrial Park.

WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer interviews reporter Ivey Schofield from the Border Belt Independent about coming developments in Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown has plans for four major projects that could help transform the small Bladen County community into a hub for growth and innovation.

Home to about 3,200 people in southeastern North Carolina, Elizabethtown is set to get about $20 million in state and federal grants. Town officials say they want to use the money to address a number of issues, including housing, health care, infrastructure, recreation and economic development.

“I’m so excited. For the first time in a long time, there’s a lot of grant money out there,” Mayor Sylvia Campbell said, referring to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021. “Thank goodness we’ve gleaned something out of COVID.”

For a breakdown of the projects in Elizabethtown, visit The Border Belt Independent.

Ivey Schofield
Ivey Schofield is a reporter at The Border Belt Independent.
