New Hanover County commissioners shoot down contentious rezoning request

James Yopp and his development partners asked to rezone approximately 42 acres of land to allow denser land use. The plans included 10 single-family residential lots and 327 residential townhomes with open space and an amenity center.

The county's planning board voted unanimously against the project. Staff felt the development didn’t fit with the county’s planning policy for that specific zoning designation, and did not fit in with neighboring communities.

Yopp essentially presented commissioners with an entirely different plan from the one the planning board had shot down — and after the criticism, he said he’d be willing to meet extra conditions to address public concerns.

Chass Hood, who resides near the proposed development, implored board members to keep in mind that Yopp had been given chances in the past to improve on his plans.

“I’m telling you, the infrastructure has never caught up with development, and he’s had multiple opportunities to lower the density of his buildings and he has absolutely refused to do it," Hood said.

After questioning developers and staff, Commissioners gave Yopp the choice to pull his request or proceed with a vote. Yopp chose the latter.

Commissioner Rob Zapple motioned to deny the request. Commissioner LeAnn Pierce seconded the motion, and the rezoning was denied 4 to 1, with Chair Bill Rivenbark as the lone dissenting vote.

