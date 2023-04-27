Columbus County considers 15th solar farm, as the industry continues to look to rural areas

This story is in partnership with the News Reporter in Whiteville. You can read their original reporting here .

Another new solar farm may be coming to Columbus County — although local residents have pushed back on the development.

The first solar farm came to Columbus County about 10 years ago, and solar farms have proliferated there since.

Many solar developments show up in rural areas of the state, since land prices are a bit lower. Columbus County has 14 farms so far. Data from NC Sustainable Energy Alliance (NCSEA) shows that Robeson County has the most farms, with 40 individual solar farms, while Nash County produces more energy with its 29 systems.

Most solar farms are installed on former agricultural land, and there are more than 700 solar power farms across the state already.

The Whiteville News Reporter had a journalist at a recent Board of Adjustments hearing for the development. Diana Matthews told WHQR the proposed solar farm is eight miles from Whiteville.

“It's proposed to occupy almost 250 acres northwest of Whiteville, that would be medium-size as local solar farms go,” she said.

Solar farms have been touted for bringing jobs to rural areas, but much of the economic benefit comes from tax revenue .

“During the construction phase, the applicants told the board of adjustment that they would use local labor for construction,” Matthews explained. “But once it's in operation, it's a pretty low-maintenance thing.” She added that most of the local jobs would be routine maintenance and landscaping.

The 25-megawatt farm will generate enough electricity to power 6,000 homes if it’s built, but the vote to approve it has been delayed till next month. The Board of Adjustments said they wanted to take the time to allow any opponents to submit legally admissible testimony before they make their decision.

Opponents say the farm would harm the “rural character” of their neighborhood and would hurt their property values.

“The attorney for the applicant stood up after that comment and called it ‘classic hearsay.,'" Matthews said.

Matthews reports Midfield Solar would be building the farm, and it would be owned and operated by Oakhurst Energy. The Raleigh-based companies have developed more than 400 megawatts worth of solar farms in the Carolinas.

The state government has mandated that Duke cut its carbon emissions, and Duke agreed to a carbon plan at the end of last year. While the plan is flexible, it does include a requirement that Duke buy more than 2,300 megawatts of new solar capacity to be in service by 2028.

Advocates like NCSEA actually pushed Duke towards even more solar. They said it would be the most cost-effective method for Duke to keep rates low while dropping coal plants and other carbon-intensive methods of energy production.

Columbus County is at the forefront of some of those efforts, as one of the top 20 counties for solar energy in the state. NCSEA provided WHQR with data on North Carolina's top solar-producing counties.

County Number of Systems Installed Capacity (MW) Robeson 40 205.524 Duplin 35 188.0637 Wayne 34 143.802 Nash 29 276.994 Johnston 29 106.288 Cleveland 23 138.239 Randolph 16 60.16 Scotland 16 141.5719 Cumberland 15 208.444 Bladen 15 259.568 Martin 15 101.612 Northampton 14 223.193 Columbus 14 68.17 Catawba 14 174.673 Hertford 14 174.899 Lenoir 14 108.348 Halifax 13 222.339 Sampson 13 49.747 Vance 13 107.583 Wilson 13 128.465

Solar farms aren’t the only developments in Columbus County. While the area’s population has declined in recent years, Diana Matthews says the exploding population in nearby Pender and Brunswick counties and across the state line may come into Columbus in the next decade.

“We anticipate seven to 10,000 new homes possibly being built in the next decade at least, according to our County Planning and Economic director,” Matthews said. “The first couple thousand of those homes are already at different stages of possible approval process going through the planning board and the county commissioners.”

Matthews says new housing developments are mostly cropping up where Columbus County borders South Carolina.