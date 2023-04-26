Section of Market Street in Wilmington to close this weekend

Crews with CSX Transportation will be working on the railroad crossing that intersects with Market Street near Darlington Avenue. (For Wilmingtonians, that’s right near Goody Goody Omelet House.)

According to the City of Wilmington, those traveling from downtown on Market Street can use the following four detours:



Right on 16th Street southbound > Left on Dawson Street eastbound > Left on College Road northbound > Market Street. Left on 17th Street northbound > Right on Princess Place Drive eastbound > Left on 23rd Street northbound > Right on Martin Luther King, Jr Parkway eastbound > Right on Kerr Avenue southbound > Market St. Left on 23rd Street northbound > Right on Martin Luther King, Jr Parkway eastbound > Right on Kerr Avenue southbound > Market Street. Right on Covil Avenue southbound > Left on Randall Parkway eastbound > Left on Kerr Avenue northbound > Market Street.

For those traveling toward downtown, there are four detours: