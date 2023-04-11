© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Here's which streets in downtown Wilmington will be closed for the Azalea Festival

WHQR | By Grace Vitaglione
Published April 11, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT
azalea-1334132_960_720.jpg
The parade on Saturday will go along 3rd Street downtown, closing off the area from 6:30am-12pm.

Most of Front Street in downtown Wilmington will be closed this weekend.

Starting Friday at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 6 p.m., Front Street will be closed between Red Cross and Orange Streets for the Azalea Festival's street fair.

Streets around an additional downtown block will also be closed — a block of Market, Dock, and North 2nd Street will be barricaded.

No through traffic will be allowed on the sections of Walnut, Grace, Chestnut, and Princess between Front and 2nd Streets.

2023 Azalea street fair map.JPG
Ben Schachtman
/

The parade will go along 3rd Street downtown on Saturday, closing off the area from 6:30 AM to noon.

There will be three parking decks for $10 a day, and street parking is free Saturday and Sunday, according to festival organizers.

2023 Azalea Festival Parade Staging Map by Ben Schachtman on Scribd

