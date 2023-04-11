Here's which streets in downtown Wilmington will be closed for the Azalea Festival

Starting Friday at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 6 p.m., Front Street will be closed between Red Cross and Orange Streets for the Azalea Festival's street fair.

Streets around an additional downtown block will also be closed — a block of Market, Dock, and North 2nd Street will be barricaded.

No through traffic will be allowed on the sections of Walnut, Grace, Chestnut, and Princess between Front and 2nd Streets.

Ben Schachtman /

The parade will go along 3rd Street downtown on Saturday, closing off the area from 6:30 AM to noon.

There will be three parking decks for $10 a day, and street parking is free Saturday and Sunday, according to festival organizers.