© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Data analysis: Wilmington has more older homebuyers than the national average

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published April 11, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT
A for sale sign is posted on a home last month in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
A for sale sign is posted on a home last month in Philadelphia.

The national average for homebuyers 55 or older is 20%. In Wilmington, it's 29%.

That’s according to a new analysis of data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council.

The older segment of the population owns more than half the real estate wealth in the U.S., despite making up less than a third of the population. Older homebuyers are often at an advantage in the housing market, thanks to larger accumulated savings or equity.

However, in most of the U.S., baby boomers aren’t necessarily buying the most homes. Many of them choose to age in place, and homebuyers are usually on the younger end of the spectrum.

This analysis is yet more evidence that retirees are flocking to Wilmington in great numbers.

Data shows warmer climates are a major appeal for those 55 and older — as are recreational activities and a lower tax burden. Southern states like South Carolina and Florida rank highly for older homebuyers. And tax haven Delaware tops the list, with 38% of homebuyers being age 55+.

Tags
Local Latest news
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer