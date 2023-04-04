USL One eyeing Wilmington for new pro-league team, but they want an answer soon

USL One is the third tier of professional men’s outdoor soccer in the United States — following the same so-called pyramid system used by leagues around the world for amateur and pro soccer. Not to be confused with multi-level marketing, the pyramid system refers to the larger number of players at lower levels and fewer at the higher-skill upper levels.

It’s two tiers below the most famous Men’s league, the MLS League, more commonly known in the US, which is the highest level of professional men’s outdoor soccer. The equivalent of MLS in England, for example, is the world-famous English Premier League with teams such as Liverpool and Manchester United.

North Carolina has 15 professional and semi-professional teams. Wilmington had a team until about five years ago; it was organized under a slightly different league structure back in 1996, and dissolved in 2017.

Chris Mumford, Professor of Practice at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, gave the presentation to Wilmington city council. Mumford is the managing partner of USL One to Wilmington.

“So really, the next six years are going to be a golden period for US Soccer," he said.

Mumford said there are many upcoming international soccer tournaments that will bring the sport more frequently into the home of Americans.

But to bring soccer to Wilmington regularly, Mumford is asking for the rights to use Legion Stadium, asking for a discounted rate on a two-year lease. Mumford also made an ask of the City to help fund improvements to the current locker room.

While soccer is gaining popularity, the professional Wilmington team will not be making most of its revenue on ticket sales. Instead, Mumford proposed a year-round food hall made of cargo containers that would bring in revenue.

Mumford teaches design thinking and entrepreneurship at UNC Chapel Hill to understand the needs and wants of stakeholders. He said that over a period of two years, fans and potential investors gave input about what they’d like to see if soccer came back to Wilmington.

After Mumford's presentation, council members expressed interest in the idea, however, some still had reservations about fully supporting it. Legion Stadium is a joint effort between the City, New Hanover County, and New Hanover County Schools. Council members told Mumford he’d need to talk to the other organizations as well before any sort of agreement could move forward.

City Councilmen Luke Waddell expressed concern about leasing the stadium at a “reduced rate on a speculative venture” and stated it wouldn’t be fair to nearby local businesses paying market rate.

Mayor Pro Tem Margaret Haynes expressed more concerns about the viability of the agreement.

“That's my concern is that we would use taxpayer money to subsidize what you want, and I get that we would get a team and that would be great. But the concern is, then you would make that investment, and then you would pick up and leave. And if you did that with the team, then we would have made a poor investment," she said.

Mumford replied that if sales were good and the financials were in order at the end of the two-year lease, there would be no reason to move. The shipping container food hall, however, is integral to the viability of the entire operation, Mumford said. Without it, there would be no way to make bringing a team to Wilmington work. While the innovative idea was met with positive interest, council members pointed out that logistics would need to be hammered out to understand how zoning would affect the area — as well as the issue of alcohol sales.

Council member Kevin Spears brought up the question of job creation, noting that Wilmington is not a cheap place to live and people need to be paid living wages. Team members would be guaranteed $25,000 to $30,000 full-time salary Mumford said. If housing is covered by the soccer league, that makes living in Wilmington more feasible.

The second component comes from jobs created relating to the stadium itself. Mumford gave a ballpark estimate: “You know, I think we're looking at 15 to 20, permanent jobs, and anywhere from 60 to 80, temporary jobs on game days, and things like that.”

Spears asked for an hourly rate for those stadium-related jobs, and Mumford said he didn’t feel comfortable putting a solidified number to it, but advocated for fair pay.

“I think the most common mistake folks do is to try to hire employees on the cheap… I'm sorry, I can't give you a specific dollar figure. But I'm a big fan of having familiar faces that I know that can get the work done. And that's not cheap," he said.

If the agreement goes forward, the preseason would begin in February of 2024 with the first game in April of 2024.

Mumford says he needs an answer by May 31 to make sure investors are fully on board.

