EPA announces 'the first-ever national standard' for PFAS regulations on six chemicals, including GenX

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced a major shift in the regulation in PFAS, also known as forever chemicals. The new drinking water standards will apply to six PFAS commonly found in drinking water.

In a press conference at UNCW, EPA Administrator Michael Regan called the new rules the "first-ever national standard" and key for protecting human health.

“These chemicals can accumulate in the body over time,” he said. “We know that long-term exposure to certain types of PFAS have been linked to serious illnesses, including cancer, liver damage, and high cholesterol.”

Regulations were previously left to the states resulting in piecemeal enforcement across the country. But the federal rules fall in line with existing North Carolina regulations which were announced last year.

These rules will impact public water systems: Water utilities will need to monitor for these PFAS, notify the public if they are found, and reduce PFAS levels until they meet the safe drinking water standards. For legacy PFAS like PFOA and PFOS, that means less than 4 parts per trillion in drinking water.

The four other PFAS, including GenX, will be regulated using the EPA calls a Hazard Index , which will generate enforceable limits down the line, based on a calculation of the danger of the combined amount of those chemicals.

North Carolina announced an Action Strategy for PFAS last year, and has worked with public water systems to test for PFAS in the months since.

While these proposed regulations will fall on water utilities, NCDEQ Secretary Elizabeth Biser said there is some funding available to help implement these drinking water standards: $2 billion across the country, with $61.7 million going to North Carolina.

She said that money will go “to address PFAS contamination and drinking water in our small rural and disadvantaged communities.”

It’s unlikely that money will go far enough: in southeastern North Carolina, the cost to ratepayers has risen to deal with contamination from Chemours. CFPUA has spent roughly $50 million on new carbon filters that will cost several million each year to operate and Brunswick County is spending over $100 million on reverse osmosis technology. That's more money than is available for the whole state, spent in just two counties.

Under North Carolina law, it’s difficult to offset rate increases for lower-income consumers (state statute considers water a commodity, not a public good). That means rate hikes which might be more easily absorbed by an affluent family can hit a low-income family harder.

Further, while officials at the state and local level have repeatedly said Chemours should be shouldering that cost of safe water, and have sued the company alongside utilities like CFPUA, Chemours has fought in court for years to avoid paying up — despite having admitted to polluting the Cape Fear River with PFAS for decades.

Clean Cape Fear Co-Founder Emily Donovan has been critical of Chemours and other polluters in the past, but at the press conference, she also targeted water utility associations that have sided with the chemical industry.

"These associations take ratepayers' money and instead of demanding drinking water sources be protected better, they're often actively demanding Congress and the EPA turn a blind eye to all this pollution," she said.