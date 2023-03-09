© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Man drives through ILM airport entrance, now in custody

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published March 9, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST
ECC7549D-87E1-4F4A-AE02-E922CBDC7618.jpeg
Contributed
/
WHQR
The vehicle after coming to rest in the lobby of the Wilmington International Airport.

On Thursday evening, a male suspect drove a compact vehicle through the entrance doors of the Wilmington airport.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirms one male suspect is in custody after driving into the Wilmington airport.

No injuries were noted, but some delays for deplaning from arriving flights have been reported.

It is not yet known if an intoxicating substance was involved, and the motive for driving into the airport remains unclear.

07859009-7D0E-4B4B-ADBF-F91F3D367F2F.jpeg
Contributed
/
WHQR
The entrance to the ILM airport following the incident.

Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
