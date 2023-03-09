Man drives through ILM airport entrance, now in custody
On Thursday evening, a male suspect drove a compact vehicle through the entrance doors of the Wilmington airport.
Editor’s note: This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirms one male suspect is in custody after driving into the Wilmington airport.
No injuries were noted, but some delays for deplaning from arriving flights have been reported.
It is not yet known if an intoxicating substance was involved, and the motive for driving into the airport remains unclear.