NHC seeking community input for Northchase Library planning

A survey is now open through March 31 that will collect input from the public to help shape the resources and services that will be prioritized at the Northchase location. Individuals interested in taking the survey can do so online or by picking up and returning a paper copy at all county library locations.

In addition to the survey, two community engagement sessions on March 16 and 23 will be held for residents to learn more about the project and provide input about the new branch.

The first session will be in-person at the Northeast Library, located at 1241 Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington, on March 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.

A second session will take place virtually on March 23 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Individuals interested in taking part in either event are asked to register online at the Northchase Library Information page.

The Northchase Library will be located a 4400 Northchase Parkway NE in Wilmington. Design for the library will take place over the coming months, incorporating input from the community and library staff, with construction beginning in 2024. The new branch is expected to open in Spring 2025.

For more information on the Northchase Library project, to sign-up for a community engagement session or to take the public survey, visit Libguides.NHCgov.com/Northchase.