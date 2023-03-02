© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Portion of Carolina Beach Road closed overnight starting next week

WHQR | By Grace Vitaglione
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST
The closure will take place to allow workers to build a right turn lane for Hanover Pines Nature Park.

One lane off Carolina Beach Road will be closed from March 6th to March 23rd because of road work, according to New Hanover County.

The northbound lane in the 6100 block of Carolina Beach Road will be closed from 7pm to 6am during this time.

According to New Hanover County, this lane has traffic traveling back to Wilmington in the area of Exxon Gas Station and a small business complex, including Fish Bites.

The road work involves installing a right turn lane for Hanover Pines Natural Park.

