New Hanover County school board member voices concerns over Esports

WHQR | By WHQR Staff
Published February 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST
New Hanover County Board of Education agenda meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

At Tuesday’s New Hanover County school board agenda meeting, Vice-Chair Pat Bradford voiced her concerns about a proposal involving high school Esports.

Esports are multiplayer video games played competitively for spectators, typically by professional gamers.

Bradford said she did not know what esports were and, after doing her own research, worried that most of the games played were quote “violent.” She asked staff to give a clear presentation on the type of games that would be in the schools.

The agenda item comes after recent news coverage of UNCW’s Esports certificate program, which recently reached 600 enrolled students, and scored grant funding to expand. The program, which opened to undergraduate and graduate students in 2020, is the first of its kind in North Carolina.

