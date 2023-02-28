New Hanover County school board member voices concerns over Esports

Esports are multiplayer video games played competitively for spectators, typically by professional gamers.

Bradford said she did not know what esports were and, after doing her own research, worried that most of the games played were quote “violent.” She asked staff to give a clear presentation on the type of games that would be in the schools.

The agenda item comes after recent news coverage of UNCW’s Esports certificate program, which recently reached 600 enrolled students, and scored grant funding to expand. The program, which opened to undergraduate and graduate students in 2020, is the first of its kind in North Carolina.

