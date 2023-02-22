Smelling Smoke? Yes, there is a fire.

The air is a little hazy in the Cape Fear Region today thanks to a controlled burn in Brunswick County.

According to the Forest Service, Orton Plantation is conducting a controlled burn of 258 acres. The property is situated just off Lee Buck Road.

The air quality index in Wilmington, Bald Head Island, and Southport is sitting around 'Moderate,' and there’s a notable scent of smoke in the air.

Forest Service representatives say there’s nothing to be concerned about and things are running smoothly so far.

Controlled burns are intended to limit wildfire fuel and restore a healthy balance to ecosystems. Many ecosystems in North Carolina historically relied on wildfire, and prescribed burns are intended to safely mimic these natural occurrences.