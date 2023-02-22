© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Smelling Smoke? Yes, there is a fire.

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published February 22, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST
There's a prescribed burn in Brunswick County, which is the cause of all that smoke in the Cape Fear Region right now.

The air is a little hazy in the Cape Fear Region today thanks to a controlled burn in Brunswick County.

According to the Forest Service, Orton Plantation is conducting a controlled burn of 258 acres. The property is situated just off Lee Buck Road.

The air quality index in Wilmington, Bald Head Island, and Southport is sitting around 'Moderate,' and there’s a notable scent of smoke in the air.

Forest Service representatives say there’s nothing to be concerned about and things are running smoothly so far.

Controlled burns are intended to limit wildfire fuel and restore a healthy balance to ecosystems. Many ecosystems in North Carolina historically relied on wildfire, and prescribed burns are intended to safely mimic these natural occurrences.

Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
