Joint city-county commission opioid committee unanimously approved suggested settlement use

Wilmington Councilman Luke Waddell proposed earmarking additional money for the Getting Home program, which pairs Wilmington police officers with New Hanover County social workers.

He suggested using opioid funding to support an additional 15-20% of the program's total budget of $800,000 dollars, which comes from the city and county.

County Commissioner and committee chairwoman Deb Hays asked staff to come back with a number at the next meeting.

“I'm looking at trying to set aside [money] you know, to have a cushion to make sure that that program continues on because I believe wholeheartedly in that program, and what it's doing. And it's working,” she said.

Hays also asked about accountability for grants. She proposed giving half of the allotted grant upfront, and then the second half after a report was given to the committee around the 6-month mark. Staff and other elected members agreed, but noted that some programs such as NARCAN replacement would require a full up-front purchase.

The budget was approved unanimously and now goes to Wilmington City Council and New Hanover County Commissioners to approve separately.