New Hanover County to purchase land for The Harbor 2.0 location

The land is located at 1605 Robin Hood Road, not far from New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and will be used to establish a “medical detox facility”.

Why "2.0"? The facility is designed to fill the void left by the closing of the original Harbor, which was the only medical detox facility in the region that provided services for Medicaid or uninsured patients and had staff trained specifically to handle withdrawal and behavioral health issues.

Related: Wilmington's only state-funded medical detox facility to get new location

The motion was part of the consent agenda but was pulled by board member Deb Hayes to clarify language. She wanted to ensure that the county would only be paying the appraised value of the land, which was $1.49 million, and no more than that.

Commissioner Rob Zapple expanded on what the facility would consist of:

“We’re talking about adding 16 beds for detox, and 20 beds for transitional housing.”

The project is a partnership between Trillium health resources, RHA Health Services, and Leading Into New Communities, commonly known as LINC.

Hayes made the motion to approve with Zapple seconding. It passed unanimously.

