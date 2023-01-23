© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Local

New Hanover County to purchase land for The Harbor 2.0 location

WHQR | By Camille Mojica
Published January 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST
Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 5.29.35 PM.png

At Monday's New Hanover County Commissioners meeting, board members approved the purchase of land for The Harbor 2.0 location

The land is located at 1605 Robin Hood Road, not far from New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and will be used to establish a “medical detox facility”.

Why "2.0"? The facility is designed to fill the void left by the closing of the original Harbor, which was the only medical detox facility in the region that provided services for Medicaid or uninsured patients and had staff trained specifically to handle withdrawal and behavioral health issues.

The motion was part of the consent agenda but was pulled by board member Deb Hayes to clarify language. She wanted to ensure that the county would only be paying the appraised value of the land, which was $1.49 million, and no more than that.

Commissioner Rob Zapple expanded on what the facility would consist of:

“We’re talking about adding 16 beds for detox, and 20 beds for transitional housing.”

The project is a partnership between Trillium health resources, RHA Health Services, and Leading Into New Communities, commonly known as LINC.

Hayes made the motion to approve with Zapple seconding. It passed unanimously.

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
