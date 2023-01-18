© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Local

Pender County Board of Commissioners updates 'tethering' animal ordinance

WHQR | By Camille Mojica
Published January 18, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST
Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 4.37.38 PM.png

At Tuesday night’s Pender County Board of Commissioners meeting, a discussion was held on making changes to the animal ordinance regarding tethering.

Tethering, in this case, refers to the tying of an animal outside on the owner’s property.

There is no state law regulating it, but there are some counties and municipalities in North Carolina that ban the practice altogether.

The updates to the ordinance require the following: enough mobility, proper shelter with a roof, three walls and a floor, continuous access to food and water, protection from extreme weather, and the tether itself can’t be more than 10% of the animal’s weight, to prevent entanglements.

Pender County’s Director of Health and Human Services, Carolyn Moser, says it’s impossible for deputies to go door-to-door, but residents can help ensure the ordinance is enforced.

“The intent is that it will be complaint-driven and that this will give an opportunity for animal control officers to go out to educate the animal owners about animal welfare and our rules on tethering and shelter," she said.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has full authority to enforce the department’s animal control ordinances.

The updates were passed unanimously.

Tags
Local Latest news
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica