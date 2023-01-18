Pender County Board of Commissioners updates 'tethering' animal ordinance

Tethering, in this case, refers to the tying of an animal outside on the owner’s property.

There is no state law regulating it, but there are some counties and municipalities in North Carolina that ban the practice altogether.

The updates to the ordinance require the following: enough mobility, proper shelter with a roof, three walls and a floor, continuous access to food and water, protection from extreme weather, and the tether itself can’t be more than 10% of the animal’s weight, to prevent entanglements.

Pender County’s Director of Health and Human Services, Carolyn Moser, says it’s impossible for deputies to go door-to-door, but residents can help ensure the ordinance is enforced.

“The intent is that it will be complaint-driven and that this will give an opportunity for animal control officers to go out to educate the animal owners about animal welfare and our rules on tethering and shelter," she said.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has full authority to enforce the department’s animal control ordinances.

The updates were passed unanimously.