NCDOT will vote on buying land to block development ahead of still-unfunded Cape Fear Memorial replacement

This week, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will consider buying land next to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to preserve space for its replacement.

The purchase is being considered because the current owner of the land, Riverman LLC, planned to develop an apartment complex.

The proposed development would have brought more than 200 apartments to the 7-acre plot near Waterline Brewing Company. But that proposal drew NCDOT’s attention, and the state agency is seeking “protective acquisition” of the property.

That acquisition is planned “through negotiation or condemnation,” according to the NCDOT board’s agenda, and includes both the Riverman LLC land and a nearby parcel owned by The Funk Yard.

NCDOT has identified the parcels adjacent to the current Cape Fear Memorial bridge as likely the only feasible location for a bridge replacement — since it will likely have to be built while the current bridge is still in use.

Acquiring the land before it’s developed will prevent it from becoming unmanageably expensive when it comes time to actually replace the bridge, NCDOT argues. However, despite years of pressure from local stakeholders, the state still has no funding plan for a new bridge. In 2021, NCDOT floated a third-party offer to construct and operate a toll bridge; the proposal provoked a very negative reaction from local stakeholders. However, NCDOT has not completely ruled out the use of tolls to help fund a replacement.