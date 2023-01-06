New Hanover County CDC Community Level raised to 'High'

Following a review of the latest COVID-19 data, the CDC Community Level for New Hanover County has increased to High.

According to the county, the current case rate per 100,000 people is close to 300 and the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is 12.

The county last saw a serious spike in cases around a year ago, in January 2022, according to CDC data.

When the community level increases, the CDC recommends taking additional protective measures such as limiting time at indoor public locations, wearing a properly fitted face covering, and staying up to date on vaccines and boosters.

It is also important to practice proper hand hygiene and to stay home if you are feeling sick.

Initial vaccines and boosters are available each week on a walk-in basis at the Pandemic Operations Center at 1507 Greenfield Street from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Members of the community are also encouraged to pick up free at-home tests during operating hours.

For more information on the Pandemic Operations Center, vaccines, boosters, or testing, visit the county’s website or call the Pandemic Operations Call Center at 910-798-6601.

More details from New Hanover County are available here.