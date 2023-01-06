Carolina Beach Road rezoning to be pulled from New Hanover County commissioners' agenda

A controversial rezoning request will be pulled from the New Hanover County Commission docket before it can be heard.

The rezoning of 4.65 acres at 6634 Carolina Beach Road received more than 100 public comments, some voicing concerns about the project, according to commissioner Rob Zapple. It was scheduled for a public hearing at the county commission on January 12, but the applicant put in a request to withdraw the application.

The rezoning would have taken the land near Glenarthur Drive and Carolina Beach Road from R-15 to RMF-M, meaning it would go from low-density residential to multi-family moderate density.

At their Thursday afternoon agenda meeting, county commissioners debated how to handle the withdrawal, with the aim of giving notice to opponents and supporters of the project ahead of time that the public hearing would no longer take place.

“Can we send a direct email to them telling them?” Zapple asked.

“We can do the best we can to get the word out so they don’t make an unnecessary trip. Though we encourage people to come to every meeting,” he continued, before Commissioner Deb Hays interjected, “stop while you’re ahead!” with a chuckle.

Commissioners ultimately decided to officially pull the item at the start of the meeting to notify any residents who show up that the item, scheduled for late in the meeting, will no longer be heard.