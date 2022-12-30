What's next for Wilmington's downtown?

The shape of this city was written into a plan more than 20 years ago. The Vision 2020 plan foresaw the growth of the waterfront, new parks and public art downtown, more housing, and serious investments in the Northside. According to city planners, 92% of the plan has been implemented.

Still, the 2020 plan has faced a bit of criticism — for being too successful. Growth in the wake of those investments has led to gentrification — particularly in historically Black neighborhoods. So this time around, Senior Planner Nicole Smith says the city has committed to an incredibly community-oriented approach.

“We felt like the best way to approach the community with this is upfront," she explained. "Do a pre-engagement initiative, kind of get some feedback from them, let them know that we are starting this process, and we want to hear who they feel like should adequately represent the team.”

The team has tabled at six events across the greater downtown area, and has taken 300 responses from community members. They’ll put out a request for qualifications early next year to see which consulting firms are best equipped to address the concerns of downtown residents.

Because of that engagement, this plan may include a focus on the human elements of design: things like estate planning, home rehabilitation programs, and crime prevention. Those humanistic elements will go right alongside concerns about housing and connectivity in the new plan- which will be developed over the next two or three years. It's a major change from prior planning initiatives, which focused largely on infrastructure and government services, like police and fire.

"We've heard concerns with racism," Smith said. "We've heard the desire for infrastructure improvements to connect, affordable housing, estate planning. And I don't want to make it sound like it's only social issues that have been brought to the forefront, because there's a lot of planning issues as well. rezoning areas, potential code amendments that could address some concerns."

The planning department also made efforts to hear from populations that normally don't attend public meetings or complain at city council meetings. Teenagers asked for after-school programs and pointed out safety concerns.

"Some of them talked about the desire for sidewalks to get them from point A to point B," Smith said of the youth she spoke with. "Some of them talked about concerns with safety. Some of them talked about the desire for sidewalks to get them from point A to point B. It was really interesting." One child even pointed out the storm drains, and said they'd seen someone crawl out of one.

Residents interested in finding out more, or providing their own opinions, can access the city's website.

