Black Lives Do Matter art piece to move to Cameron Art Museum

The piece will be available for viewing starting January 14 and running through May 28. Co-owner of the sign and Community Art Collaborative Executive Director Janna Robertson said she’s considering multiple locations for the next move after that date.

The “End Racism Now” sign that was originally at the end of the piece will not be included. According to reporting from Port City Daily , Robertson said the museum just wanted the art pieces — the letters themselves.

Arts collective Eighteen Forward formed from the artists behind the piece as “a commitment to push for unity, equity and love beyond this installation,” according to the press release. The collective is partnering with Cameron Art Museum to display the letters in the museum’s outdoor space.

City workers will deliver the art to its new location, said Robertson.