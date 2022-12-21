© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Black Lives Do Matter art piece to move to Cameron Art Museum

WHQR | By Grace Vitaglione
Published December 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST
Wilmington city workers and artists remove letters of the "Black Lives Do Matter" art installation.

The Black Lives Do Matter art installation in Jervay Memorial Park will move to Cameron Art Museum after city workers and artists took it down Tuesday.

The piece will be available for viewing starting January 14 and running through May 28. Co-owner of the sign and Community Art Collaborative Executive Director Janna Robertson said she’s considering multiple locations for the next move after that date.

The “End Racism Now” sign that was originally at the end of the piece will not be included. According to reporting from Port City Daily, Robertson said the museum just wanted the art pieces — the letters themselves.

Arts collective Eighteen Forward formed from the artists behind the piece as “a commitment to push for unity, equity and love beyond this installation,” according to the press release. The collective is partnering with Cameron Art Museum to display the letters in the museum’s outdoor space.

City workers will deliver the art to its new location, said Robertson.

Grace Vitaglione
Grace is a multimedia journalist recently graduated from American University. She's attracted to issues of inequity and her reporting has spanned racial disparities in healthcare, immigration detention and college culture. In the past, she's investigated ICE detainee deaths at the Investigative Reporting Workshop, worked on an award-winning investigative podcast, and produced student-led video stories.
